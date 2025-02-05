StockNews.com Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

