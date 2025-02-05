Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $410.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.