Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.