Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.07.

NYSE LHX opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.18 and a one year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

