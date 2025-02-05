Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,104 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,998 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,990,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 282,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 279,535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day moving average of $178.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

