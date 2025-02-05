Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $103.44 and a one year high of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

