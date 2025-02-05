Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 112,285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

