Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,243 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

