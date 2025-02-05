Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 283,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

