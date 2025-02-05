Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $46.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

QUAL stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

