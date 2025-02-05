Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 914 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,080,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after buying an additional 275,379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,029 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

