Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.25). Approximately 162,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 139,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £209.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 11.10 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supreme had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that Supreme Plc will post 18.8894472 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Supreme’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

