System1 (NYSE:SST) versus Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head-To-Head Survey

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and System1″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A System1 $364.45 million 0.17 -$227.22 million ($1.21) -0.55

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Blue Sphere and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Sphere has a beta of -4.79, indicating that its stock price is 579% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Sphere and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 0 1 0 0 2.00

System1 has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.51%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

System1 beats Blue Sphere on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

