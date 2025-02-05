Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

TSM stock opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

