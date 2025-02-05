Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.67 and last traded at $208.06. 3,810,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 19,118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.