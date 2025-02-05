Talos Energy Appoints Paul Goodfellow as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) announced on February 2, 2025, the appointment of Mr. Paul R. Goodfellow to the positions of President, Chief Executive Officer, and principal executive officer, effective starting from March 1, 2025. Mr. Goodfellow brings over 34 years of experience in the industry, notably at Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), where he held key executive roles until his recent resignation.

Get alerts:

In his most recent positions at Shell, Mr. Goodfellow served as the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Internal Auditor, overseeing various international areas and playing a significant role in Shell’s deepwater business. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Mining and Mineral Engineering and a Doctor of Philosophy in Rock Mechanics from the Camborne School of Mines in the United Kingdom.

Regarding his compensation at Talos Energy, Mr. Goodfellow will receive a base salary of $975,000, annual incentives, and various awards under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. He is also eligible for participation in the company’s benefit plans and will receive relocation-related reimbursements upon his move to Houston, Texas.

Additionally, an offer letter agreement, confidentiality and restrictive covenant agreement, and an indemnification agreement have been established in connection with Mr. Goodfellow’s appointment. Furthermore, Talos Energy disclosed that upon Mr. Goodfellow’s employment commencement, the Office of the Interim Chief Executive Officer will be terminated, and several executives will transition to their prior roles.

Talos Energy issued a press release on February 3, 2025, to officially announce Mr. Goodfellow’s appointment, emphasizing his extensive industry experience and strategic leadership qualities. The company stated its confidence in Mr. Goodfellow’s ability to drive its strategy and create value for shareholders by leveraging strengths in deepwater exploration and development.

For further details on the company’s appointments and agreements, interested parties can refer to the full 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or visit Talos Energy’s official website for any additional information.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially should underlying assumptions prove incorrect.

Source: Talos Energy Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Talos Energy’s 8K filing here.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles