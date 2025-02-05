Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 4,174 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at $71,274.40. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,420.28. This trade represents a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,743 shares of company stock worth $1,958,839. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.