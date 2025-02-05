Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $308,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

DFUS opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

