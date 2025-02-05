Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 32,327 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 5.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $44,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

BATS:MOAT opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

