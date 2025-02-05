Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes $269,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $228.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

