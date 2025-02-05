TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) is Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,158 shares during the quarter. TAT Technologies comprises 2.8% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of TAT Technologies worth $31,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in TAT Technologies by 136.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 559,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TATT shares. Benchmark started coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $304.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

