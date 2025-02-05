Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 47,407 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. The trade was a 53.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,430. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.0 %

STKL stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $8.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

