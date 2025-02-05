Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 16,068 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Insider Activity at Mplx

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,790. The trade was a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.