Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

