Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $228.72 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

