Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

