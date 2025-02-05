Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

