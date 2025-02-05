Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,084 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

