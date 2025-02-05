Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,775 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLX shares. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22.

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.