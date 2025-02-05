Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TELO stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

