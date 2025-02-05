Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 56,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,052.42. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

