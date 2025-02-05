Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 275 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 122.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

