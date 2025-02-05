Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

USMV opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.