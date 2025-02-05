Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.03.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

