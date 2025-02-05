Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after acquiring an additional 556,894 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $19,875,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. UBS Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

