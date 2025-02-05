Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.