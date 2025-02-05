Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Sells $24,081.84 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) VP Ryan Driscoll sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $24,081.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,210.43. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Driscoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ryan Driscoll sold 107 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $12,894.57.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

