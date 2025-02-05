Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

