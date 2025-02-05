TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.36 and last traded at $126.78, with a volume of 83353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.81.

TFII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $2,373,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

