The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Alumasc Group announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 8.69%.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 5.7 %

The Alumasc Group stock traded up GBX 17.39 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 319.89 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.16. The Alumasc Group has a one year low of GBX 161.50 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($4.11). The stock has a market cap of £115.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,332.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

