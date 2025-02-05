The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

