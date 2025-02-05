The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Clorox by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

