The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$165.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$113.65 and a 52-week high of C$174.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total value of C$902,616.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

