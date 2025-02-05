The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$92.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group
In related news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total value of C$902,616.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.