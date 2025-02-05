THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.