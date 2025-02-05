Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

