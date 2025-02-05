Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Timken has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

