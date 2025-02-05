TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $159.98 and last traded at $157.92, with a volume of 19888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.74.
Specifically, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 76,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.13 per share, with a total value of $12,034,115.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,857,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,808,637.08. This trade represents a 4.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 94,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.79 per share, with a total value of $14,857,664.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,780,529 shares in the company, valued at $280,949,670.91. This represents a 5.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.79 per share, with a total value of $12,662,046.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,405,638.72. This represents a 5.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on TKO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.
TKO Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -376.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TKO Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Turn Risk Into Reward
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tesla Just Shook the Market—Will It Crash or Soar Next?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.