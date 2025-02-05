TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $159.98 and last traded at $157.92, with a volume of 19888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.74.

Specifically, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 76,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.13 per share, with a total value of $12,034,115.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,857,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,808,637.08. This trade represents a 4.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 94,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.79 per share, with a total value of $14,857,664.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,780,529 shares in the company, valued at $280,949,670.91. This represents a 5.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.79 per share, with a total value of $12,662,046.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,405,638.72. This represents a 5.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TKO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

TKO Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -376.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 177.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,185,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.