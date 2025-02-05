Top Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 05th

Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos or gaming facilities. These stocks are typically influenced by factors such as gambling revenues, regulations, and economic conditions that affect the gaming industry. Investors may choose to invest in casino stocks based on factors such as company performance, market trends, and risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.98. 2,152,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.40. 465,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $284.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,451. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. 144,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,020. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

