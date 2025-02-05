Top Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

Rigetti Computing, EnLink Midstream, Tempus AI, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, SoundHound AI, and IonQ are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be medium-sized companies, situated between the larger cap stocks (such as large cap) and smaller cap stocks (such as small cap) in terms of size, growth potential, and volatility in the stock market. Investors may consider mid cap stocks as a way to potentially access companies that have already established themselves to some extent but still have room for growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 145,701,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,849,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 13,864,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,715,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 35,334,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,899,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 17,927,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,248,600. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,586,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,441,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,569,176. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.41. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

