Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 05th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technology. Investors may choose to invest in these stocks in order to capitalize on the potential growth and advancements in the field of quantum computing. These stocks can be found in various sectors such as technology, semiconductor, and research and development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 93,047,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,403,047. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,619,754. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 2.41.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 64,347,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,207,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

